Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
McDonagh missed Saturday's 4-2 win over Florida and won't play against Montreal on Sunday. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. The 36-year-old defenseman has four goals, eight points, 17 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and nine hits through 18 appearances this season.
