O'Reilly scored twice and added an assist in OHL Kitchener's 4-3 overtime win over London on Wednesday.

O'Reilly came back to haunt his former junior club in this one. He's up to 15 points in 11 games with Kitchener, and he has a total of 43 points in 39 outings between Kitchener and London this season. The Lightning prospect continues to play at a high level in his third full junior campaign.