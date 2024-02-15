Jeannot (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Jeannot returned from a 12-game absence Tuesday against Boston only to suffer another injury that will cost him additional time. Coach Jon Cooper is hoping Jeannot won't be sidelined long term, so for now, the gritty winger can be considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Florida. Jeannot's picked up 12 points, 61 PIM and a whopping 146 hits through 42 contests this season.