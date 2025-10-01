default-cbs-image
McBain (undisclosed) took part in Wednesday's practice, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

McBain was wearing a regular jersey as opposed to a non-contact one, so he might be getting close to returning. The 25-year-old had 13 goals, 27 points, 78 PIM and 291 hits in 82 outings with Utah in 2024-25.

