Mammoth's Jack McBain: Making progress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McBain (undisclosed) took part in Wednesday's practice, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.
McBain was wearing a regular jersey as opposed to a non-contact one, so he might be getting close to returning. The 25-year-old had 13 goals, 27 points, 78 PIM and 291 hits in 82 outings with Utah in 2024-25.
