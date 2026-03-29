Mammoth's Jack McBain: Fills empty cage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McBain scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
McBain has three goals over his last seven games. The 26-year-old continues to offer elite physicality from the third line, though that hasn't come with a lot of offense this season. He's at nine goals, 25 points, 106 shots on net, 269 hits, 84 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 74 appearances. McBain needs two more points to match his career-best total from last year.
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