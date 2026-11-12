McBain scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, levied six hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

McBain put an end to an eight-game point drought in this outing, which was easily his best of the campaign. The 26-year-old could be in line for an uptick in ice time while the Mammoth battle multiple injuries to top-six forwards. McBain has two goals, four helpers, 20 shots on net, 75 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances, production that makes him a valuable option in banger leagues throughout the year.