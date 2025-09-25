Mammoth's Liam O'Brien: Practicing in regular jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Brien (lower body) is participating in practice in a regular jersey Thursday, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.
O'Brien was considered week-to-week just three days ago and is now considered day-to-day. The 31-year-old veteran had two assists, 50 PIM and 100 hits over 28 regular-season games in 2024-25.
