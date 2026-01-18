O'Brien's point drought up to 12 games after he was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

He has four shots on net, 12 PIM and 35 hits during the slump, which also saw him scratched for four games from Jan. 5-11. O'Brien offers little offense even in the best of times, so he's not going to be a factor in many fantasy formats. For the season, he has three points, 23 shots on net, 29 PIM and 70 hits across 26 outings.