Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley (lower body) is out indefinitely, the team announced Monday.
Cooley will miss his second straight game against the Kings on Monday and will be out for an extended period of time. He has collected 14 goals, 23 points, 59 shots on net and 34 hits across 29 appearances this season. With Cooley unavailable, Barrett Hayton has a chance to lock down a top-six role.
More News
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Avoids missing first game of season•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Game-time decision•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Sustains apparent knee injury•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Scores early in loss•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Explodes for four goals Monday•