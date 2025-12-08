default-cbs-image
Cooley (lower body) is out indefinitely, the team announced Monday.

Cooley will miss his second straight game against the Kings on Monday and will be out for an extended period of time. He has collected 14 goals, 23 points, 59 shots on net and 34 hits across 29 appearances this season. With Cooley unavailable, Barrett Hayton has a chance to lock down a top-six role.

