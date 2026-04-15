Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Earns two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Cooley has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last nine games, and he's earned five multi-point efforts in that span. The 21-year-old opened the scoring at 8:05 of the first period and set up a Nick Schmaltz tally in the third. Cooley has earned 24 goals, 43 points, 102 shots on net, 54 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 53 appearances. He's a goal away from matching his career-high 25 from 75 outings last year.
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