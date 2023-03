Steeves was brought up from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Steeves has played in just two games this season for the Leafs in which he notched three shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging just 8:41 of ice time. The call-up for Steeves and Pontus Holmberg could be an indication that Ryan O'Reilly (upper body) could be facing a stint on the sidelines.