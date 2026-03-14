Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Expected starter for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Sunday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Joseph Woll will get the nod in Saturday's road game against Buffalo. Stolarz has gone 0-2-2 while allowing 13 goals on 152 shots (.914 save percentage) in his four outings since the Olympic break. Like Toronto, Minnesota will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back Sunday. The Wild are 38-16-12 going into Saturday's matchup against the Rangers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Can't recover from bad first frame•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Can't steal win in shootout•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Between pipes against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Comes up short in shootout•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start Monday•