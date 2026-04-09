Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Going for imaging
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz needs imaging done to assess the severity of the lower-body injury he sustained Wednesday versus the Capitals, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Stolarz could be done for the season, considering the Maple Leafs have just four games left. Artur Akhtyamov will be recalled to start Thursday's road game against the Islanders and could fill the backup role behind Joseph Woll for the remainder of the campaign. If the injury ends Stolarz's season, he will finish with a 10-10-3 record, a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 26 appearances.
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