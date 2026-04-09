Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Hurt early Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz sustained a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game versus the Capitals and won't return to the contest.
Stolarz needed help off the ice after stretching out his left leg to make a save early in the first period. Joseph Woll took over in goal Wednesday and will end up playing nearly the whole game. The Maple Leafs will likely need to call up a goalie to start Thursday's road game versus the Islanders. Given the time of the season and the nature of Stolarz's injury, the team may opt to shut him down for the rest of the campaign.
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