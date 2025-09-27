default-cbs-image
Stolarz will patrol the home crease versus Montreal in preseason action Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Stolarz will get his first start of the preseason. The 31-year-old will be the No. 1 netminder with the Maple Leafs, at least until Joseph Woll (personal) returns to the team. Stolarz led the NHL last season with a .926 save percentage and posted a 21-8-3 record with a 2.14 GAA across 34 regular-season appearances. Stolarz could appear in 50-55 games this season, depending on his health.

