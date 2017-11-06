Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to return

Matthews took part in pre-game rushes and will likely return to the lineup, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews has been bugged by soreness over the last couple days, but despite being absent for most of the morning skate he'll still appear in the contest. Despite Toronto dropping five of their last six games, it's hard to blame the 22-year-old for their struggles -- he's racked up six points and gone plus-four throughout that span. Expect Matthews to reprise his role on the first line, but if the game turns into a blowout, don't be surprised if head coach Mike Babcock relaxes his minutes.