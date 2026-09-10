Matthews (knee) has been on the ice for informal skates ahead of training camp and "looks amazing," according to teammate Chris Tanev, Mark Masters of TSN reports Thursday.

Matthews had surgery back in March to repair an MCL injury and looks poised to resume his place on the first line for the Maple Leafs. In his 60 regular-season games last year, the 28-year-old center notched 27 goals and 26 assists, including 12 power-play points. If he can stay healthy, Matthews should be in the mix for the Rocket Trophy at the end of the year.