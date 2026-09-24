Matthews scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-1 preseason win over the Senators.

Matthews looked good in the Maple Leafs' last tune-up before the regular season. The 29-year-old is coming off a down year of 27 goals and 53 points over 60 regular-season games, his first time under a point-per-game mark since his rookie year. Matthews is showing no lingering effects from the MCL injury that ended his 2025-26 campaign prematurely, and he should be a reliable source of offense in a top-line role this season.