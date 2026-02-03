Carlo logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Carlo has put up three helpers in 15 appearances since he returned from a foot surgery. He's up to five assists, 38 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating over 33 outings this season. Carlo is in a top-four role as a shutdown defenseman for the Maple Leafs, but he has limited scoring upside.