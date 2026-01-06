Carlo (foot) is set to return to the lineup for Tuesday's home matchup against the Panthers, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Carlo was placed on injured reserve Nov. 17 and underwent surgery Dec. 3 to address his foot issue. The right-shot blueliner was sidelined for 23 games, so it may take him a bit to get up to speed now that he's returning to game action. Carlo is expected to skate on the No. 1 pairing next to Morgan Rielly on Tuesday.