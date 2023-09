Jarnkrok (undisclosed) is returning to the Leafs' practice Saturday, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy.

Jarnkrok missed practice earlier this week with a minor injury, but he'll be back in action Saturday. While the 32-year-old forward seems unlikely to play in Toronto's preseason matchup with the Canadiens, Jarnkrok should be ready to go by opening night, where he's expected to fill a bottom-six role.