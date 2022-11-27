Kallgren made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

The young goaltender played well. Rickard Rakell was the only Pens' player to beat Kallgren when he wired a wrist shot near the right post at 11:38 of the third period. Since early Nov., Kallgren is 3-1-2 in six starts. Ilya Samsonov will be back in the Leafs' fold soon, so Kallgren will soon find himself back with the Marlies. Get ready to change course with your spot starters/back-ups.