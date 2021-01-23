Andersen turned aside 30 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

The veteran netminder was beaten once each by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, but Andersen kept the rest of Edmonton's skaters at bay and got enough offensive support to record his third win. The 30 stops were also a season high for Andersen through the early going, and he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last three starts to boost his save percentage to . 898.