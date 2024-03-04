Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, David Alter of The Hockey News reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday against Boston.

Samsonov is coming off a 32-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers. Despite allowing 24 goals on 220 shots, he has emerged victorious in seven of his past eight outings. Samsonov has a 15-5-6 record this season with a 3.23 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 28 games played. Boston is tied for ninth in the league this campaign with 3.31 goals per contest.