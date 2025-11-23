Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Leaves Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCabe (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.
McCabe took a puck to the face in the second period, prompting his exit. The 32-year-old defenseman will have some time to heal before Wednesday's contest versus the Blue Jackets. If he can't suit up, Philippe Myers would likely enter the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Lights the lamp Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Two more helpers in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Three points in last four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Goal, assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Chips in with helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Back in action Sunday•