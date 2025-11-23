default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McCabe (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.

McCabe took a puck to the face in the second period, prompting his exit. The 32-year-old defenseman will have some time to heal before Wednesday's contest versus the Blue Jackets. If he can't suit up, Philippe Myers would likely enter the lineup.

More News