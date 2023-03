Schenn was missing from Monday's practice ahead of the birth of his child, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

According to the report, Schenn's wife is back in Vancouver so it seems unlikely that he will be back in time to face New Jersey on Tuesday, though the team hasn't officially ruled him out yet. Once back with the club, Schenn should be in the mix for a spot on the blue line, though there are plenty of options on defense in Toronto right now.