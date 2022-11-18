Murray made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Murray was the reason the Leafs managed a point in the game. He made some extraordinary saves, including an acrobatic cross-crease drive on Jack Hughes early in the second period to keep his team within one goal. Murray has been the difference changer in two games since his return from injury, and the Leafs would be wise to give him plenty of rest to help him remain healthy. Keep an eye on his activations. He's going to help you when he's in the crease.