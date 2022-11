Murray will get the starting nod on the road versus Detroit on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Murray is undefeated in regulation since returning from injury with a 4-0-1 record and 2.20 GAA in his last five outings. The Thunder Bay native appears to have rediscovered the form that saw him win a pair of Stanley Cups and should continue to feature prominently even once Ilya Samsonov (knee) is cleared to return.