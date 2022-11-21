Murray will defend the cage on the road against New Jersey on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Murray -- who stopped 32 of 34 shots in a win over Buffalo on Saturday -- will get a night off when the Leafs play the Islanders on Monday with Erik Kallgren getting the start. Since returning from injury, Murray has yet to lose in regulation in three outings, posting a 2-0-1 record and 2.34 GAA.