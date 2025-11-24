Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Knies (lower body) is close to returning to game action, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Knies has missed the last three games due to his lower-body injury. While his status for Wednesday's matchup against Columbus is still up in the air, Berube suggested that Knies' status could be determined as early as Tuesday. Even if Knies is unable to suit up against the Blue Jackets, he should remain day-to-day and doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence.