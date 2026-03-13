Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Second four-point game in NHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies had a goal and three assists in a 6-4 win over Anaheim on Thursday.
It was Knies' second career four-point game in the NHL. It was his first since Jan. 4, 2025, when he had five points (three goals, two assists) against Boston. Knies and William Nylander (two) are the only two Maple Leafs with multiple four-point games dating back to last season. He now has 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) in 63 games, and he's on pace to flirt with 70 points this season.
