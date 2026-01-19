Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Minnesota on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Knies has been dealing with an issue recently, skipping practices and morning skates for maintenance, and he wasn't on the ice for Monday's session. He has accounted for 12 goals, 40 points, 90 shots on net and 99 hits in 45 appearances this season. If Knies can't play against Minnesota, Scott Laughton could occupy a top-six role in Monday's lineup, and Jacob Quillan will probably play.
