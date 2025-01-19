Knies notched a shorthanded assist, five hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.
Knies set up David Kampf for a shorthanded empty-netter to complete an emphatic stretch of seven unanswered tallies for the Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old Knies had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three contests, which has started to put his top-line status in danger. The winger is at 16 goals, 12 helpers, 76 shots on net, 106 hits, 22 PIM, 22 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 45 appearances this season.
