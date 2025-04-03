Marner scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Marner gave the Maple Leafs a lead midway through the third period and then set up Matthew Knies' breakaway goal a few minutes later. This extended Marner's point streak to six games (three goals, seven assists). The 27-year-old winger has matched his career high with 69 assists and is up to 93 points, 161 shots on net, 44 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 74 outings this season.
