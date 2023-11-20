Marner garnered a pair of helpers against Minnesota on Sunday.
Marner has notched three assists in his last two games but is stuck in a five-game goalless streak. During his slump, the winger generated 10 shots on goal along with six blocks and four hits. With his role on the power play, Marner should break out of his drought sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Back at it with power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Has another four-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Massive four-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Third goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Provides power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Finds twine in win•