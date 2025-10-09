Rielly scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Montreal.

Both Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson found themselves without sticks on a shift midway through the third period, and the Maple Leafs took advantage -- while Matthew Knies' initial breakaway attempt was stuffed by Sam Montembeault, Rielly was able to flip home the rebound to give his squad a 3-2 lead. It was a strong start to the campaign for the 31-year-old blueliner, and Toronto may need him to elevate his offensive game with Mitch Marner now in Vegas -- while Rielly has topped 50 points in a season four times, including a career-best 20 goals and 72 points back in 2018-19, he managed just seven goals and 41 points over 82 regular-season games last season.