Rielly had three assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Columbus.

It was Rielly's first multi-point game this season. The elder statesman on the Toronto blue line has seen his role change with the arrival of Darren Raddysh, and Tueday's game was just the second game in his last eight that Rielly hit the scoresheet. His days of 72 and 68 point seasons are long gone, but this performance shows he can still create in transition now and then. Whether that translates into more than last year's 36 points (11 games, 25 assists) remains to be seen, though. This performance gave him seven assists on 14 shots in 11 games this season.