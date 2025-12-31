Robertson delivered two assists in a 4-0 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

Opportunity is knocking for Robertson because Auston Matthews (lower body) and William Nylander (lower body) are on the shelf. Robertson is on a modest three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists) with 11 shots, and his ice time has increased from 9:52 to 12:54 to 14:22 on this run. He has talent, and this output could be bittersweet for the young man. Any offense he shows could increase his trade value. The Leafs are in a spot where they may be looking to load up to get back to a playoff spot, and Robertson may end up being the bait.