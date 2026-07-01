Penguins' Nicholas Robertson: Getting fresh start

Robertson was acquired by Pittsburgh from Toronto on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Robertson set career highs in 2025-26 with 16 goals and 32 points in 78 outings with the Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old has offensive potential beyond what last season's numbers imply, and there have been stretches where he's been extremely effective. However, consistency has been a problem for Robertson, and he was never able to cement himself as a top-six forward with Toronto. A fresh start is probably what's in his best interests, but it wouldn't be surprising if he similarly struggles to maintain a top-six job with the Penguins in 2026-27.