Robertson logged an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Robertson has a helper in each of the last two games and four points over his last four outings. The 22-year-old has found success on a line with John Tavares and Bobby McMann -- the trio combined on the Maple Leafs' third goal Thursday. Robertson is up to 19 points, 58 shots on net, 25 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 38 appearances this season.
