Roy (lower body) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against Montreal, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Roy will see his first game action of the exhibition schedule after recovering from a lower-body injury. He had 15 goals, 31 points, 107 shots on net and 72 hits across 71 regular-season outings with Vegas in 2024-25. The Maple Leafs acquired him in the trade that sent Mitch Marner to the Golden Knights during the offseason.