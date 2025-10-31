Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Doesn't practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz (upper body) didn't participate in Friday's practice session and is considered day-to-day, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Lorentz exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets due to an upper-body injury, and his status for Saturday's matchup against Philadelphia appears to be in question. Lorentz is riding a two-game point streak in which he's recorded a pair of assists to go with two hits and a minus-1 rating.
