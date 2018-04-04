Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Slated to return Saturday
According to coach Mike Babcock, the team expects Dermott (lower body) to be ready for Saturday's clash with Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
The news effectively rules Dermott out against the Devils on Thursday, but at least gives owners a timeline for his return to action. Since being called up in January, the defenseman has registered one goal, 12 assists and 52 shots, despite averaging 16:02 of ice time. The Ontario native's limited minutes make him a riskier fantasy option heading into the playoffs.
