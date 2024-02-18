Lagesson (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Ducks.

Lagesson was hurt in the first period, though the specifics of his injury are not clear. The Maple Leafs are already short on the blue line with Morgan Rielly (suspension), Mark Giordano (personal) and Conor Timmins (illness) all unavailable. It's unclear if Lagesson will be able to play Monday versus the Blues.