Nylander recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Nylander set up the equalizer in the third period, courtesy of Easton Cowan, but he came through during OT as well, scoring the game-winner with only 20 seconds left in extra time. Nylander continues to play at a high level for the Maple Leafs and has proven to be a forward that can anchor a lineup in any fantasy format. He has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 20 games and is averaging more than 1.5 points per game. He has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 20 appearances.