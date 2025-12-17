Nylander had two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Nylander has had a bit of dry December. He has no goals and four assists, courtesy of two, two-point outings, and 10 shots in seven games this month. Even with this slow stretch, Nylander continues to lead the Leafs with 11 goals and 36 points in 28 games. He'll heat up again soon -- those two multi-point games have come in his last three contests.