Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Grabs apple after absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.
Nylander was out sick Friday versus the Capitals, but it ended up being just a one-game absence. He set up Easton Cowan's tally in Saturday's blowout win. Nylander is at 32 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 21 appearances and should be a fixture in the Maple Leafs' top six -- and fantasy lineups in nearly all formats -- moving forward.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Unavailable Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another two-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores in loss to Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Flying toward career year•