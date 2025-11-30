Nylander logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Nylander was out sick Friday versus the Capitals, but it ended up being just a one-game absence. He set up Easton Cowan's tally in Saturday's blowout win. Nylander is at 32 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 21 appearances and should be a fixture in the Maple Leafs' top six -- and fantasy lineups in nearly all formats -- moving forward.