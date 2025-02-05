Nylander scored three goals in a 6-3 victory over the Flames on Tuesday.

It was Willie's second career hat trick; his first came on Feb. 4, 2017 against Boston. It was especially sweet for Nylander to put the snipes up in the Saddledome, the arena in his hometown Calgary that he'd never scored in before. Nylander has a three-game, five-goal streak on the go, and he has nine goals (11 points) in his last eight games. Willie is back on a roll, and while Leon Draisaitl still sits first in the NHL with 37 goals, Nylander is squarely second with 33, two ahead of Mark Scheifele.