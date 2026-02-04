Ingram allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Ingram had another shaky outing -- he's been under a .900 save percentage in his last four appearances (three starts). In that span, he's allowed a total of 12 goals on 68 shots. The 28-year-old dropped to 6-4-1 with a 2.67 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 13 appearances this season, but he's trending in the wrong direction. Tristan Jarry will likely get the nod in Calgary on Wednesday to send the Oilers into the Olympic break, but neither Edmonton goalie has been all that reliable lately.