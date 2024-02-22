McDavid recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

McDavid helped out on tallies by linemates Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman. While his goal drought is up to seven games, McDavid has racked up a stellar 14 assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old superstar is up to 85 points, 169 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-25 rating through 51 appearances, and there's little reason to think he'll slow down as the Oilers contend for second in the Pacific Division.